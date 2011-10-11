MOSCOW Russia is pushing through massive military reforms aimed at reviving the country's flagging martial power and boosting its influence in the unstable and energy-rich regions to its south.

Below is a summary of the threats that Russia sees twenty years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

THE CAUCASUS MOUNTAINS

Moscow has repeatedly pointed to this volatile energy corridor linking the Caspian region with European consumers as one of the country's biggest security threats.

Russia and Georgia fought a five-day war in 2008, and Moscow has created a new southern military district directly north of the country nestled in the Caucasus Mountains.

The Caucasus region will remain a major priority as Moscow hopes to hold the 2014 Winter Olympics on the western slopes of the North Caucasus mountains, where militants trying to create an Islamist state launch daily attacks. Militants have already promised to attack the games.

Moscow regularly accuses Georgia of aiding the insurgency in Russia's North Caucasus, which includes Chechnya and Dagestan. Analysts dispute the validity of those claims and Tbilisi regularly denies them.

Russia has a substantial military presence in the Georgian breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which were at the centre of the 2008 war.

South of Georgia, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict threatens to re-erupt.

Armenian-backed forces wrested Nagorno-Karabakh from Azeri control after the Soviet Union collapsed. Fighting, which killed 30,000 people and forced 1 million to flee, ended with a cease-fire in 1994.

But Russian and Western efforts to negotiate a full peace settlement have floundered. Nearly twenty years on, ethnic enmities and political forces in both countries are likely to prevent a full peace deal in the near future.

Skirmishes and sniper fire kill soldiers regularly on both sides of the frontline. Azerbaijan, angry over losing control of a chunk of its territory, has persistently threatened to take it back by force if no resolution is reached.

Moscow has loyalties to both sides and would very likely be called upon to send peace-keeping forces into the region. Commitments under the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) binds Moscow to Yerevan. Still Moscow would be hard pressed to alienate oil and gas producer Azerbaijan.

CHINA

Russia makes little mention of China in its official military announcements, but Beijing's rapidly rising military might have caused alarm in Moscow.

The Kremlin has decided to send missiles and warships eastward, which analysts say is designed to counter any major military buildup from Beijing.

Among the first arms to be sent east will be the two Mistral helicopter carriers that Moscow agreed to buy from France late last year. A unit of the Russian S-400 air-defence missile system, able to counter missiles and aircraft, will also be planted in Russia's far east.

There are fears in Russia that China may have designs on parts of thinly populated Siberia, either as room for its growing population or to exploit for natural resources.

CENTRAL ASIA

The threats that Russia sees coming out of Central Asia hinge on fears of a rise in regional instability when all NATO combat troops leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014.

Though Moscow is happy to see NATO troops leave a region it considers its traditional sphere of influence, Moscow fears the potential influence of the Taliban in Afghanistan in the near future.

It argues this could radicalise the region, where porous borders connect a patchwork of predominantly Muslim ex-Soviet states.

"(Moscow) thinks there's a fairly good chance that the Taliban could take over and that could lead to a kind of infiltration into Central Asia, and that's a threat for Russia," said Dmitry Gorenburg, a senior analyst at military and public sector think tank CNA.

Russia led other former Soviet Central Asian states in military training exercises last month. Moscow fears the influence of the Taliban into Central Asia, where largely authoritarian leaders with the exception of Kyrgyzstan have clamped down on Islam, fearing it could be a vehicle of popular unrest.

Moscow hopes it can use its new-found military power as a way of protecting its friends and brokering power among its allies in the region where China and the United States are also vying for power.

THE WEST

Russia still maintains some of its most powerful nuclear submarines in its waters to the west, which was the primary theatre of potential confrontation during the Cold War era.

A new nuclear arms limitation treaty signed last year between Russia and the United States has reinforced statements on both sides that war between Moscow and the West is unfathomable.

But Moscow says that treaty may be endangered if Russia and NATO fail to come to an agreement over European missile defence. Russia says the missile system, aimed at defending against potential attacks from Iran, could undermine Russia's security if it becomes capable of shooting down Russian nuclear missiles.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned of a new arms race if its concerns are not dispelled.

(Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Andrew Heavens)