MegaFon MGFON.UL, Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator, on Tuesday asked its local regulator for permission to list its shares in London for what would be the world's biggest initial public offering since Facebook's (FB.O) in May.

It will be competing for investors' attention with rivals MTS (MBT.N) and Vimpelcom VIP.N. The following are key facts about Russia's top three mobile phone operators:

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS (MTS)

Established in 1993.

Shareholders: Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov's oil-to-telecoms conglomerate AFK Sistema (SSAq.L) (50.8 percent), free float (49.2 percent).

Foreign markets: Former Soviet republics of Armenia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

MEGAFON

Established in 2002.

Shareholders: Alisher Usmanov's AF Telecom (50 percent), Nordic telecoms group Teliasonera TLSN.ST (35.6 percent), treasury stock (14.4 percent).

Foreign markets: Tajikistan and breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

VIMPELCOM LTD VIP.N

Established in 2010 with headquarters in Amsterdam as a merger of New-York listed OJSC Vimpelcom, founded in Russia in 1992, with Orascom Telecom ORTE.CA and Italy's Wind.

Shareholders: Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) (39.5 percent), Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group via telecoms unit Altimo (40.5 percent), Sawiris' Weather Investments II (3.5 percent), Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk's Bertofan Investments (6.0 percent), free float (10.5 percent).

Foreign markets: Canada, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Zimbabwe, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Source: AC&M-Consulting, company data, Otkritie Capital Research.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Will Waterman)