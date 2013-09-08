MOSCOW Two exit polls indicated Kremlin favourite Sergei Sobyanin was on track to win a Moscow mayoral election with about 53 percent of the vote, state-run RIA and Itar-Tass news agencies reported, but opposition candidate Alexei Navalny disputed the results.

Sobyanin, the Kremlin-appointed acting mayor, needed at least 50 percent to win the election outright and avoid a runoff. Navalny's campaign said its own exit polls showed Sobyanin received 46 percent and Navalny 29 percent.

RIA cited an exit poll by state-funded VTsIOM as saying Sobyanin received 53 percent to 32 percent for Navalny, while Itar-Tass said an exit poll by the Public Opinion Foundation gave Sobyanin 52.5 percent and 29.1 percent to Navalny.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)