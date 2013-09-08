MOSCOW Kremlin ally Sergei Sobyanin told supporters he is certain he will end up the winner of the mayoral election that was held in the Russian capital on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported.

"The results of the election are still being counted, but I am certain we will win in the end all the same," Sobyanin said at a large rally in central Moscow around midnight, according to Interfax.

With less than half the ballots counted, Sobyanin had 52.4 percent while opposition leader Alexei Navalny had 26.4 percent, electoral officials said. Sobyanin needs to win more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff against Navalny.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)