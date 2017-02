Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting during his visit to the Sevmash ship yard in the North Russian city of Severodvinsk July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

ULYANOVSK, Russia NATO forces should stay in Afghanistan until their job is done, Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, suggesting they should stay beyond a planned withdrawal of most combat troops in 2014.

"It is regrettable that many participants in this operation are thinking about how to pull out of there," Putin said at a meeting with paratroopers in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk. "They took up this burden and should carry it to the end."

