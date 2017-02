Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts during his joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) at Kultaranta summer residence in Naantali, Finland July 1, 2016. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari/via REUTERS

MOSCOW Russia's Security Council, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday discussed aviation safety over the Baltic sea, where there have been a number of close encounters between Russian air force jets and NATO aircraft, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists that the meeting had discussed ways to build confidence between NATO and Russian air forces operating in the area.

The NATO-Russia Council will meet on July 13 to discuss air safety measures over the Baltic, among other matters.

(reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Lowe)