An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken April 12, 2016 and released April 13, 2016. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

BRUSSELS Russia's envoy to NATO accused the United States of trying to put pressure on Moscow by sailing a U.S. guided-missile destroyer near Kaliningrad last week, warning that Russia will react if necessary.

Ambassador Alexander Grushko, speaking after the first NATO-Russia Council in almost two years, also said he saw no improvement in NATO-Russia relations until NATO allies scaled down military activities on Russia's borders.

"This is about attempts to exercise military pressure on Russia," Grushko said. "We will take all necessary measures, precautions to compensate these attempts to use military force."

