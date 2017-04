Georgian army tanks manoeuvre during a military drill at the Vaziani base outside Tbilisi, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

MOSCOW Russia considers the opening of a NATO training centre in Georgia provocative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Russia believes that a further strengthening of ties between the Western military alliance and Tbilisi would destabilise the security situation in the region, Zakharova told a briefing.

NATO said on Thursday that a new training centre opened in Georgia would help the former Soviet republic to move closer to membership in the military alliance.

