Units from NATO allied countries take part in the Dragon 15 military exercises in Bemowo Piskie near Orzysz, northeastern Poland October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Przemyslaw Skrzydlo/Agencja Gazeta

MOSCOW Russia will be forced to take retaliatory measures if NATO deploys four extra battalions in Poland and the Baltic states, Interfax news agency quoted a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying on Wednesday.

"This would be a very dangerous build-up of armed forces pretty close to our borders," Andrei Kelin, a department head at the ministry, said. "I am afraid this would require certain retaliatory measures, which the Russian Defence Ministry is already talking about."

Russia will form three new military divisions to counter what it believes is the growing strength of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) near its borders, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)