MOSCOW A resurgent Russia is not a threat to anyone but it cannot ignore actions that threaten it and will defend its interests, the Kremlin said on Thursday, referring to NATO comments on the need to beef up the alliance's forces in Europe.

"We have repeatedly said that a resurgent Russia is not a threat to anyone," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

"But at the same time Russia certainly cannot ignore any actions that may pose a direct or potential threat to its national interests and, traditionally, the Russian side will defend its interests if need be."

