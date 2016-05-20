NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks after a NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

MOSCOW NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg should have consulted Moscow before announcing that the military alliance will hold a new meeting of the Russia-NATO council before NATO's July summit, Interfax news agency quoted the Russian foreign minister as saying on Friday.

"Why on earth did he say that? The Russia-NATO council works on the basis of consensus," Interfax cited Sergei Lavrov as saying and expressing Moscow's "bewilderment". "If they want to discuss this, let him discuss this with us instead of making his way to the microphone."

NATO is due to hold its next summit in Warsaw in early July.

