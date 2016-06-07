Ukraine says military cargo plane shot at from Russian-held gas rig
KIEV Ukraine's Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak said on Wednesday a Ukrainian military cargo plane had been shot at with a firearm from a Russian-held gas rig on the Black Sea.
MOSCOW Military exercises currently being conducted by NATO in Poland and several other European nations do not contribute to an atmosphere of trust and security on the continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
KIEV Ukraine's Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak said on Wednesday a Ukrainian military cargo plane had been shot at with a firearm from a Russian-held gas rig on the Black Sea.
CAIRO A Syrian opposition figure who says he controls 3,000 Arab fighters has told Reuters they are training with U.S.-led coalition forces in preparation to help drive Islamic State from its de facto capital in the city of Raqqa.
GENEVA U.N. human rights experts said on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority states contravenes international law and could lead to people denied asylum being sent home to face torture.