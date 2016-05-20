Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW The Kremlin on Friday condemned NATO's membership invitation to Montenegro, saying the step risked fuelling geopolitical tensions in Europe.
"In general, our stance is that NATO's further expansion is a negative process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. "This process yields nothing from the point of view of European security."
"On the contrary, this process risks further increasing tensions on the continent."
NATO formally invited Montenegro to become its 29th member on Thursday, a decision that must still be approved by the U.S. Senate, as well as the military alliance’s other 27 parliaments and Montenegro’s own parliament.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov/Robin Emmott; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.