MOSCOW Russia's foreign minister, commenting on the NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers, said on Monday that a nation's sovereignty should always be upheld, even when hunting "terrorists."

"The Russian Foreign Minister... emphasised the unacceptability of violating the sovereignty of states, including during the planning and carrying out of counter-terrorist operations," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman, editing by Thomas Grove)