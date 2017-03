MOSCOW A Russian court on Tuesday confirmed a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Interfax reported, during an appeal in a theft case that the opposition blogger has called politically motivated.

Navalny, who led protests against President Vladimir Putin in 2011-12, and his brother Oleg were convicted last year of stealing 30 million roubles - nearly $500,000 (325,561 pounds) at the current exchange rate - from two firms, including an affiliate of the French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.

