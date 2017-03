MOSCOW NefteTransService, one of Russia's largest private freight rail operators, plans to announce on Tuesday its intention to float shares on the London Stock Exchange, two sources close to the placement told Reuters.

One source said the company could float around 25 percent of its shares and raise $500 million (311 million pounds).

