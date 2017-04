MOSCOW A Moscow court on Sunday ruled that three men suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov be kept in custody, Interfax news agency reported.

The three were Shagid Gubashev, Ramzan Bakhayev and Tamerlan Eskerkhanov.

The court earlier ruled that Zaur Dadayev, who has been charged over the killing, be held in custody. The court has yet to rule on the detention of a fifth man, Anzor Gubashev.

