People visit the site where Boris Nemtsov was recently murdered, with St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin walls seen in the background, in central Moscow, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

LONDON The murder of Boris Nemtsov drew condemnation on Saturday from leaders and politicians around the world, who paid tribute to the outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian opposition leader, 55, was killed near the Kremlin. He was shot four times in the back by assailants in a white car as he walked across a bridge over the Moskva River in central Moscow, just before midnight on Friday, police said.

UNITED STATES

President Barack Obama called for a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation to ensure those responsible were brought to justice for the "vicious killing."

"Nemtsov was a tireless advocate for his country, seeking for his fellow Russian citizens the rights to which all people are entitled," he said.

Ed Royce, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, said: "Lawlessness now pervades Putin's Russia. Regardless of who killed Boris Nemtsov, this shocking murder is the latest assault on those who dare to oppose the Putin regime."

EUROPEAN UNION

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini spoke of her "indignation and deep sadness", describing Nemtsov as "a strong advocate for modern, prosperous and democratic Russian Federation".

"He was killed just before a demonstration against the effects of the economic crisis and the conflict in Ukraine which he was organising for 1 March," she said.

"The EU expects the Russian authorities to conduct a full, rapid and transparent investigation into this assassination, bringing the culprits swiftly to justice."

BRITAIN

Prime Minister David Cameron said he was sickened by the "callous" murder of Nemtsov, whom he called a "man of courage and conviction".

"The Russian people have been deprived of a champion of their rights. Boris Nemtsov is dead. But the values he stood for will never die," he said.

GERMANY

Chancellor Angela Merkel was "shocked by the treacherous murder" and urged Putin to ensure the killers were caught.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said: "Like many people in Russia, we are also shocked by the cold-blooded murder of this prominent member of the opposition on the streets of Moscow.

"He publicly stood up for his beliefs and opposed corruption and arbitrariness even if his own freedom suffered as a result. This murder has now put an abrupt and cowardly end to the work of a fearless voice."

FRANCE

"Boris Nemtsov was a brave and tireless defender of democracy and a fierce fighter against corruption," said President Francois Hollande.

POLAND

"I would like to express my immense worry and my deep hope that enough energy will be devoted to explain the motives of this crime and to explain its circumstances," said President Bronislaw Komorowski.

Parliamentary speaker Radoslaw Sikorski said on Twitter: "Speechless at the murder of Boris Nemtsov, Russian patriot and freedom fighter."

FINLAND

"I condemn this act and hope that the political leadership and the judicial system in Russia will do their utmost to investigate the murder promptly and transparently," said Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.

LITHUANIA

"Murder of Boris Nemtsov shows that Russia slides down to darkness of terror against its own people," President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Compiled by Pravin Char; Editing by Janet Lawrence)