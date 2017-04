Russian state investigators said on Sunday they were seeking the arrest of five suspects in the shooting of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

"The Investigative Committee is filing a petition for the arrest of five people involved in the killing of Boris Nemtsov. The investigation of the case continues," Vladimir Markin, spokesman for Russia's Investigative Committee, said in a Twitter post.

