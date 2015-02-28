UNITED NATIONS (Reuters)- - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Saturday condemned the assassination of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead by unknown attackers in Moscow.

"The Secretary-General was shocked by and condemns the brutal killing of Boris Nemtsov in Moscow on 27 February," the United Nations press office said in a statement.

Ban "notes that an investigation into this murder has been announced, and he expects the perpetrators to be brought to justice swiftly," it added.

It said he expressed his condolences to Nemtsov’s family, friends and supporters.

