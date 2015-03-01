WASHINGTON The United States wants to see a "thorough, transparent, real investigation" into the killing of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.

Kerry said that U.S. intelligence did not know who was behind Nemtsov's death in Moscow. "The bottom line is we hope there will be a thorough, transparent, real investigation, not just of who actually fired the shots but who if anyone may have ordered or instructed or been behind this," Kerry told the ABC programme "This Week."

