Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Nord Stream II undersea pipeline project is in the interests of Germany, which would became a pan-European gas hub, according to Interfax news agency.

His comments were made in a documentary which will be aired in parts of Russia later on Sunday.

With the Nord Stream II project Russian gas giant Gazprom plans to double existing Nord Stream capacity of 55 billion cubic metres per year.

