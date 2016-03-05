MOSCOW An explosion near an oil field operated by Russian natural gas producer Novatek killed one man and hurt two other people in Siberia's Yamal region on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported, citing regional emergency officials.

Interfax said the accident happened during exploration and blasting works near the Yarudeyskoye field, which started commercial production in 2015, according to Novatek's website.

The field reached its planned production capacity of 9,700 tonnes of crude per day, which is equivalent to approximately 3.5 million tonnes per year, in January.

Novatek declined immediate comment on the explosion when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Helen Popper)