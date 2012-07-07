MOSCOW Novorossiisk, Russia's largest Black Sea port, halted crude oil shipments on Saturday after a storm, floods and a landslide, a spokesman for Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) pipeline operator told Reuters.

"The port has stopped shipments because of storm," Igor Dyomin said.

A spokesman for the port also said the outlet had cut shipping volumes and the port's administration had called an urgent meeting.

"Of course, we limited shipments, the port is located in the lower part of town, the whole landslide has moved towards it. As we speak, the rain has started again," Vladimir Sidorov said. "I will have more detailed information after the meeting."

Police said at least 45 people died in floods after torrential rains in the region.

