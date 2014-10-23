A green traffic light signal is seen in front of a Lukoil petrol station in St. Petersburg November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Russia currently relies on conventional oil reserves to keep up output but the future looks grim as oil prices go in freefall and Western sanctions put a brake on foreign investment.

The government says that oil output is stable and predicts it will be at around 520 million tons in the next few years but admits there are problems with funding issues, a need to find replacement for foreign equipment and dim prospects for new oilfields.

Top oil executives are not so optimistic. Leonid Fedun, co-owner of Russia's largest privately-owned oil company Lukoil, says he expects crude output to fall as soon as next year.

According to Natural resources Minister Sergei Donskoi, Russia's remaining unallocated reserves count 1.9 billion tonnes of crude oil - barely 6 per cent of overall reserves.

Russia still has the world's biggest oil and gas condensate production, but maturing fields in West Siberia, its top oil region, make it increasingly hard to maintain output.

Oil companies have been looking to unconventional resources, such as tight oil and shale oil, but Western sanctions have cut them off from capital markets and lower oil prices are hampering investments, analysts say.

CONVENTIONAL OIL IS KEY

Conventional resources can help maintain output levels. Lukoil showed the way in October when it started production at the Imilorskoye field in West Siberia.

"We do have the technology (for conventional fields). The issue is financial resources, whether the companies will be able to find the money," Sberbank CIB analyst Valery Nesterov said.

Lukoil, which increased output last year after a three-year contraction, had to put eurobonds on hold last spring due to poor market conditions but took out a $1 billion bridge loan in the summer — one of the latest Russian companies to do so.

New projects with a combined capacity of more than 100 million tons will require some $70 billion in investment at their peak levels, said Sergei Vakhrameev, a portfolio manager at Ankor Invest.

"That's huge money. I'm not sure that process (the launch of new fields) can be sped up across Russia," said Raiffeisen Bank analyst Andrei Polishchuk.

Private Russian oil firms poured money into new assets last year as big onshore fields are no longer available and offshore reserves are off limits to anyone but the state-owned Rosneft and Gazprom.

Surgutneftegaz, Russia's only debt-free oil firm with $30 billion in its coffers, aims to launch the Shpilman field in West Siberia next year to keep the barrels flowing.

West Siberia accounts for just over half of Russia's crude output but has seen production decline since 2008 as the fields start to mature.

"That (Lukoil's and Surgut's) approach is correct. You want to launch fields fast to keep up output but the companies are taking their time," Nesterov said.

But Small Letters analyst Vitaly Kryukov disagrees.

"The companies are going to lack investment because of lower oil prices and we don't have the technology to boost (oil output) efficiency under the circumstances," Kryukov said.

Crude oil prices, including Russia's Urals blend, dropped to four-year lows earlier this month, having shed almost 25 percent since mid-June. Saudi Arabia, OPEC's leading producer, seems comfortable with prices at or around $80 a barrel for a couple of years.

DEBT

Many Russian companies are too deep in debt to be able to move up the launch of new fields.

Pipeline monopoly Transneft said in September it would delay new pipelines in Siberia as oil companies on the sanctions list had revised their field development plans. Transneft may also need to revise its own financial projections because of sanctions.

Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer, which borrowed over $30 billion last year from Western banks to buy TNK-BP, is not in condition to fast-track new projects, analysts said. The company declined to comment on the issue.

Rosneft, which accounts for about 40 percent of Russia's crude output, saw production slightly fall in the first nine months of the year despite plans for a 0.5 percent or bigger rise in 2014.

Late last year, even before the company was slapped with sanctions, Rosneft said it would only reach top production at the Vankor field five years later than initially planned.

Russia raised oil output by 0.7 percent in the first nine months of 2014, mostly thanks to small firms, operators in production sharing agreements and Bashneft, which launched a large field late last year.

Gazprom Neft, the oil division of gas monopoly Gazprom, increased production in the first three quarters. It had planned a 2.5 percent rise in 2014.

The company did not tell Reuters which fields it might commission ahead of schedule, but reiterated plans to boost output to 100 million tons of oil equivalent by 2020 from 62 million in 2013.

The government has promised oil companies money from the National Welfare Fund and plans to participate in negotiations with lenders in countries that have not joined the anti-Russian sanctions.

Analysts are saying, however, that fund money may not be enough for everyone and that new loans, especially from China, will come at a high price.

Rosneft has offered stakes in some fields to China and India, which analysts say may help finance the projects, but will not bring in much cash.

(translated by Denis Pshenichnikov, editing by Alexander Ershov)