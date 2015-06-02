A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

MOSCOW British oil major BP is considering possible new projects in Russia, including with Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft, RIA news agency quoted BP CEO Bob Dudley as saying on Tuesday.

"We have lots of ideas, we are discussing several things. I hope that we will find some suitable investment projects in Russia, in addition to our share in Rosneft. Perhaps some projects together," RIA, in a Russian-language report, quoted Dudley as saying on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.

