The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen at the company's headquarters, behind the Kremlin wall, in central Moscow May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Rosneft (ROSN.MM) plans to sign a deal to supply China with oil worth $60 billion (38 billion pounds), Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Thursday.

State-run Rosneft agreed to boost oil supplies to China in March. It now delivers 300,000 barrels per day to China via an Asian pipeline.

