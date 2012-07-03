MOSCOW An underground oil storage facility caught fire in the Siberian town of Angarsk on Tuesday, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on its Internet site, saying one person had been injured and one missing.

Previously two people were unaccounted for but Interfax news agency said one of the workers was found alive.

The ministry said the fire at the reservoir of 500 cubic metres, located northwest of the city of Irkutsk, was reported at 8.31 a.m. local time.

The fire at the site owned by private company Deltakom, was extinguished at 11.34 a.m. local time, the ministry said adding there was no danger to the local population.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Ron Popeski and Mike Nesbit)