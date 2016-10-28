Stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
MOSCOW Global oil output freeze impact could be short-lived due to a quick recovery in shale oil production in the United States, Interfax news agency cited Russian Energy Ministry documents on Friday.
The documents were prepared for a commission on the energy sector under the aegis of President Vladimir Putin. The commission is due to meet on Nov. 9.
Russian energy ministry was not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova)
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
LONDON British retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, dragged down by the biggest decline in groceries sales since 2004, an industry survey showed on Thursday.