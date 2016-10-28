MOSCOW Global oil output freeze impact could be short-lived due to a quick recovery in shale oil production in the United States, Interfax news agency cited Russian Energy Ministry documents on Friday.

The documents were prepared for a commission on the energy sector under the aegis of President Vladimir Putin. The commission is due to meet on Nov. 9.

Russian energy ministry was not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova)