A worker walks past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft company near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest from Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia, in this January 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW Russia must continue work with some other leading oil producers on freezing their crude output at the level of January, tentatively agreed in Doha last month, in order to stabilise oil prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak negotiated the first potential global oil pact in 15 years in Doha in February.

Peskov was referring to President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Russia's main producing companies on Tuesday.

"It was stressed that work with other large (oil) producing nations needs to be continued, because there is still uncertainty about some other producers - some have joined (the Doha group) but there countries which have not made their intentions clear enough," Peskov told a teleconference with journalists.

