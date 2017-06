Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo arrive for a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih arrive for a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo gather ahead of a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih waits before a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo gather ahead of a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih shake hands ahead of a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russia needs to work out new principles jointly with OPEC and non-OPEC nations to continue cooperation even after the current oil output cut deal expires, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"It is necessary to work out new framework principles for continued steady cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC even after the expiration of the Vienna agreements," Novak told an energy conference with OPEC held in Moscow.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)