Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday global crude oil output could be frozen at November levels if the world's leading oil producers reach an agreement on November 30.

Novak said he saw higher chances of reaching the agreement than before. Russia will take part in any meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC countries if such a meeting takes place.

Novak reiterated that it was highly important to reach the agreement on output on November 30. He said Russia would prefer the output to be frozen.

