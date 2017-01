A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW The Russian government published a new decree on the sale of 19.5 percent stake in oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), signed by prime minister Dmitry Medvedev on November 3.

The document annulled the previous 2014 decree on the Rosneft stake sale. The new decree has not revealed details of the sale, saying it was classified and for internal use.

Previously, the government planned to sell the shares at "the market price" which was not below initial public offering conducted in 2006.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)