Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak adjusts his glasses during a session of the Gaidar Forum 2016 ''Russia and the World: Looking to the Future'' in Moscow, Russia, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

NOVOKUZNETSK, Russia Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that he may meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart before a planned oil producers' meeting in Doha on April 17.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, will agree to freeze crude oil production levels only if Iran and other major producers do so, the kingdom's deputy crown prince said in an interview with Bloomberg last week.

"If there is such an opportunity, surely we will talk to our colleagues," he said about a possible meeting with his Saudi Arabian colleague.

Iran has said it will not join fellow OPEC and non-OPEC members in a plan to be discussed in Doha to freeze oil production to boost prices.

Novak also said he hoped that a common position would prevail at the oil producers' meeting.

"I hope that in this case a common position will prevail during the discussions and all sides will come to an agreement, ... especially given that Iran has confirmed its participation," he said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alexander Winning and David Evans)