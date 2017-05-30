Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin foreign policy aide, attend a meeting with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov wait before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov wait before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

MOSCOW Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih have discussed cooperation during their meeting on Tuesday, Rosneft said in a statement.

It added that they discussed possible ways of cooperation between Rosneft and Saudi Aramco in upstream, downstream as well as in liquefied natural gas projects and trading.

Rosneft also said they praised the outcome of the last-week meeting between the OPEC group and other oil producers led by Russia. The producers decided to extend oil output cuts by another nine months through to the end of March 2018.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)