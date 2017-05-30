May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MOSCOW Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih have discussed cooperation during their meeting on Tuesday, Rosneft said in a statement.
It added that they discussed possible ways of cooperation between Rosneft and Saudi Aramco in upstream, downstream as well as in liquefied natural gas projects and trading.
Rosneft also said they praised the outcome of the last-week meeting between the OPEC group and other oil producers led by Russia. The producers decided to extend oil output cuts by another nine months through to the end of March 2018.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.