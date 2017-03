Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (R) arrives for talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

MOSCOW Russia is contributing to oil market stability by not increasing oil production, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

He said in an interview with Rossiya 24 state TV aired on Monday that there was a possibility the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would agree to cut oil production at a meeting on Nov.27 to bolster falling prices, but "it is not high".

