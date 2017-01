Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a signing ceremony with Iranian Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi (not seen) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian energy officials discussed with their OPEC counterparts the situation on global oil markets and other questions affecting their mutual relationship at a meeting in Vienna, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in the same statement that a regular meeting between Russia and OPEC, a so called "energy dialogue", was expected to take place in Vienna in October.

A source at the Russian Energy Ministry said Novak was not present at Tuesday's meeting.

