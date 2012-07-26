MOSCOW Russian socialite and Kremlin critic Ksenia Sobchak said on Thursday a Moscow court had refused to return some 1.5 million euros (1.15 million pounds) confiscated during a raid on her apartment ahead of a June protest against Vladimir Putin's rule.

Police searched Sobchak's apartment and the flats of other protest leaders, rifling through personal belongings for hours the day before the first big protest against Putin's return to the presidency for a six-year term since his May 7 inauguration.

While going through the belongings of the 30-year old television celebrity and restaurateur, police confiscated approximately 1.5 million euros worth of various currencies which she kept in cash in paper envelopes, she said.

"The court's decision: refusing to return the money," Sobchak said on Twitter, adding the court justified its decision with concern that she may use the money to finance future "mass riots".

Sobchak said she would file a complaint about the court's decision.

The opposition searches have drawn comparisons to Soviet-era heavy-handed tactics against dissidents and signalled Putin, a former KGB spy, may be running out of patience after a winter of protests to his 12-year rule over Russia.

Though the protests were mainly confined to major cities and have lost steam since then over the summer lull, Russia has lately approved a series of new laws that human rights groups say may serve to quell the protest movement.

Under the new laws, all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) receiving funding from abroad must register as "foreign agents" - a term echoing the Cold War era rhetoric - while Russia will also see stricter defamation laws.

Another new legislation has also tightened control over the Internet, with anti-Kremlin campaigners saying officials could now shut down web sites deemed inappropriate without any court orders - a major concern for the opposition mainly organised via social networking sites.

The Russian parliament, controlled by Putin's United Russia party, rushed the laws through in accelerated procedures despite criticism from the United States and other countries.

On Thursday police also detained two more anti-Kremlin activists as part of investigation into a May 6 protest that turned violent the day before Putin's inauguration.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Myra MacDonald)