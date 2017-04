MOSCOW The incident with Russian opposition leader Mikhail Kasyanov must not be associated with the leadership of Chechnya, and should be viewed as an act of hooliganism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Kasyanov said a group of men burst into a Moscow restaurant where he was dining on Tuesday night and threatened him, days after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of President Vladimir Putin, issued a video showing him in the cross-hairs of a sniper's rifle.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing hy Dmitry Solovyov)