TITOV, Russia Russians from St Petersburg in the west to Vladivostok in the far east are fed up with a lack of progress on democracy and fear a return to the ways of the past if Vladimir Putin comes back as president.

Opinion polls indicate that Putin, who said on Saturday he would seek a return to the presidency after nearly four years as prime minister, is much more popular than his potential rivals and all but certain to win next March's presidential election.

But straw polls by Reuters correspondents across the vast country show people are also increasingly frustrated that they have little say in how Russia is run and in key decisions such as who will be president.

"How much more can you take? Yet again there will be nothing, everything will stay the same. We only get empty promises," said retired factory worker Nikolai, in the village of Titov, 110 km (68 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Irina Karpova, a 38-year-old housewife in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, made clear she thought Putin and President Dmitry Medvedev had decided not to involve ordinary people in decisions on who runs the country.

"The show went like clockwork. They decided everything for us years ago," she said.

At a choreographed congress of his ruling party on Saturday, Putin accepted a proposal by Medvedev, whom he steered into the Kremlin in 2008, to run in the election.

Putin is popular in Russia after overseeing an economic boom during his first two presidential terms from 2000 to 2008, establishing control of Russia's vast energy and commodities sectors and restoring some pride in the country's leadership.

But endemic corruption and the gulf between rich and poor have angered ordinary Russians and alarmed foreigners considering investing in the $1.5 trillion economy 20 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"There will be even less democracy and even less hope for Russia to one day be a civilised country," said Oksana Yermoshina, a 42-year-old reporter in St Petersburg.

Russia is perceived as the most corrupt country in the G20, according to the Berlin-based watchdog Transparency International, which rated Russia 154th out of 178 nations in its corruption perceptions index this year, alongside Cambodia and Kenya.

NEED FOR CHANGE

Putin proposed Medvedev to lead his ruling United Russia party's list of candidates for a parliamentary election on December 4 as well as to become prime minister next year.

The move is intended to help reverse a decline in support for United Russia and boost its hopes of retaining a two-thirds majority in the State Duma lower house in December elections, smoothing the way for Putin's return.

Putin won rapturous applause at the congress in a Moscow sports stadium and, in some areas, he enjoys broad support.

In mainly Muslim Chechnya, where he crushed the second of two separatist wars a decade ago, residents welcomed his imminent return as president, saying close personal ties to regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov were a positive factor.

"Special attention is given to our region in terms of reconstruction and development, and (Kadyrov) skilfully uses his chances to better the country. I hope that as president Putin will not change his position," said Zelimkhan, 26, in the provincial capital Grozny, which has a central boulevard named after Putin.

Putin credits Kadyrov for largely rebuilding the region after two post-Soviet wars, though critics say public dissent is rare in Chechnya, where rights groups accuse Kadyrov of fostering a personality cult and leading a violent crackdown on his opponents.

But the mood is sombre among some people in other parts of Russia, and Putin's move does little to lighten it.

"Nothing good will come out of this. I feel it's time to get out of here," said Sergei, a 35-year-old architect in St Petersburg.

A recent poll by the independent Levada Centre suggested that 22 percent of Russia's adult population wanted to emigrate -- compared to just 7 percent in 2007.

Putin, a 58-year-old former KGB spy, is widely seen as more conservative than the self-styled reformer Medvedev, 46, and his decision to return to the post is likely to cause some nervousness in the West.

But even without Putin's return, critics of Medvedev say his pledges of modernisation and a plan to diversify the energy-dependent economy have fallen short during his time as president.

Medvedev acknowledged in July that his administration had made almost no progress in fighting corruption.

"There is a message that people are expecting to see change -- the Russian population first and foremost ... There is a strong demand for change, even if it is not always articulated very clearly," said Fiona Hill, a Russia expert and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

But a parliamentarian in Vladivostok, Nikolai Markovtsev, predicted that Putin would serve two successive six-year terms, the maximum allowed under the constitution, and that investors would see this as positive.

"And after that second term, capital will flee the country with renewed vigour," he said.

(Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in St Petersburg, Steve Gutterman in Moscow and Reuters correspodnents across Russia; writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Kevin Liffey)