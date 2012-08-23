MOSCOW Petropavlovsk's (POG.L) growing debt pile and a larger-than-expected charge after investments in new mines dragged the Russian-focused producer's net profit down 90 percent in the first half, sending its shares tumbling on Thursday.

Petropavlovsk met operational targets, confirming it will produce 700,000 ounces of gold this year. But its bottom line was battered by non-cash items, including a $106.9 million (67.3 million pounds) depreciation charge, up 132 percent, foreign exchange losses and higher interest payments.

Net profit fell to just $11 million.

Petropavlovsk, hit by production misses in the past, has battled to counter market worries it will be unable to complete ambitious growth plans that require new facilities to process so-called refractory ores, without overstretching its balance sheet and endangering its ability to repay debt.

Thursday's results, including net debt that has swelled to $1.1 billion and increased stockpiles, revived some of those worries. Refractory ores, difficult to process at reasonable cost, account for about 80 percent of Russia's reserves.

Petropavlovsk's London-listed shares - which had rallied 30 percent since their May lows - were down 14.4 percent at 400.77 pence by 1044 GMT, compared with a 1.4 percent rise in the FTSE 350 Mining index .FTNMX1770.

Chairman Peter Hambro told Reuters investments the company was making in new mines started to be depreciated as soon as those assets were brought into production.

"So we have a big charge for depreciation as soon as we start to pull tonnes from the ore," Hambro said. "They showed up in the second half of 2011 but the market for some reason ignored that."

Depreciation levels are projected to continue broadly at the same level, Petropavlovsk said. Interest expenses are expected to be slightly higher in the second half of the year, in line with an increase in debt.

The company said it expected increases in production in the second half of 2012 to significantly improve profitability.

It posted record revenue for the first half of 2012 at $546.8 million, up 15 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rise in gold sales volumes and a higher average selling price.

The company invested $262 million in maintenance and development of its gold projects in the first half.

Its total capital expenditure for gold operations, excluding exploration, is expected to be approximately 20 percent higher in 2012 than the company previously guided, Petropavlovsk said.

