Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
MOSCOW A cargo plane crashed in Russia's far eastern Kolyma region on Tuesday, killing 11 people after its engine failed, Interfax cited the regional transport prosecutor as saying.
The Antonov-12, which was delivering food products to the far-flung region of Chukotka, caught fire and requested to make an emergency return to the city of Magadan soon after take off.
"(The airplane was carrying) nine crew members and two passengers, as well as 16 tonnes of food products," said a statement from the prosecutor's website. Interfax news agency cited the office as saying all those on board had died.
A search and rescue team had been sent out earlier on Tuesday to find the craft and those on board.
The crash is the latest in a string of transport accidents that have prompted Russia's leaders to condemn the country's dilapidated infrastructure and endemic corner-cutting on safety ahead of parliamentary elections in December and a presidential poll next March.
The An-12 had been leased to private airline company Avis-Amur, which the prosecutor's office said was being probed for possible safety violations that may have led to the accident.
Avis Amur was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Sitaraman Shankar)
WASHINGTON U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.