An oil drilling rig with 67 crew on board capsized and sank off the Russian far east island of Sakhalin on Sunday.

Here is a timeline of some major oil industry accidents in the past 30 years:

March 1980 - The Alexander Keilland rig, a Pentagon-type semi-submersible rig in the North Sea's Ekofisk field, breaks up after a fatigue fracture. As a result of storm winds and waves, 123 of the 212 crew were killed.

February 1982 - The Ocean Ranger semi-submersible drilling rig sinks about 166 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, while operating the Hibernia oil field. The accident, which occurred during a huge storm, killed 84 crew members.

October 1983 - The U.S. drill ship Glomar Java Sea sinks in the South China Sea around 63 miles southwest of Hainan Island, where it was contracted to ARCO China. It capsized and sank within minutes, killing all 81 people aboard.

August 1984 - A blowout on the Enchova platform operated by Brazilian state oil company Petrobras in the Campos Basin caused an explosion and a fire that led to the death of 42 workers as they were being evacuated. Seventeen others were injured in the explosion and fire.

July 1988 - In world's worst oil rig disaster, 167 people are killed when Occidental Petroleum's Piper Alpha oil rig in the North Sea explodes after a gas leak.

September 1988 - Four workers are killed when an oil rig owned by Total Petroleum of France explodes and sinks off the southeastern coast of Borneo.

November 3, 1989 - The 4,400-tonne Unocal-owned drillship capsizes and sinks during Typhoon Gay in the South China Sea, south of Bangkok. At least 91 of the 97 crew on board died.

January 1995 - Thirteen people are killed and many injured in an explosion on a Mobil oil rig off the coast of Nigeria.

January 1996 - Three people are killed in an explosion on a rig in the Morgan oil field in the Gulf of Suez.

March 2001 - The P-36 offshore production platform operated by Brazilian state oil company Petrobras was rocked by explosions that killed 11 people. It sank off the coast of Rio de Janeiro five days later, spilling some of the 10,000 barrels of fuel and crude it was storing into the Atlantic.

July 2005 - A fire destroyed the Mumbai High North processing platform off India's west coast, killing 22 people and affecting 123,000 bpd of crude production, or 15 percent of the country's domestic output. The platform was owned by ONGC.

October 2007 - During stormy weather, the Usumacinta rig collided with the Kab-101 platform off the coast of Mexico, causing fuel leaks and killing 22 workers who tried to flee in life rafts in one of state oil firm Pemex's worst accidents.

April 20, 2010 - Explosion and fire on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig kills 11 workers. The rig, owned by Transocean Ltd and licensed to BP, was drilling 42 miles (68 km) southeast of Venice, Louisiana, in 5,000 feet (1,525 metres) of water. The well had reached 13,000 feet under the seabed. On April 22, the rig, valued at more than $560 million, sinks and a 5-mile oil slick forms.

May 13, 2010 - All 95 workers are rescued after the Aban Pearl platform, operated by Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA, sinks in the Caribbean Sea, apparently after water flooded one of the giant submarine rafts supporting the football field-sized structure.

December 18, 2011 - The 'Kolskaya' jack-up rig, operated by Russian offshore exploration company Arktikmorneftegazrazvedka (AMNGR), capsizes while being towed in a storm, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) off the coast of Sakhalin island. The rig had 67 crew aboard of whom 14 have been rescued.

- The rig had been doing work in the Sea of Okhotsk for a unit of state-controlled gas export monopoly Gazprom, the company said.

Sources: Reuters/www.oilrigdisasters.co.uk/ (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)