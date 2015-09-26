Poland's Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna lays a wreath during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun - RTX1GEZW

WARSAW Poland will summon Russia's envoy on Monday after he said Warsaw was partly to blame for the outbreak of the World War Two and that Polish-Russian relations were at their worst level for 70 years, Polish Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna said on Saturday.

In an interview aired by private broadcaster TVN24 on Friday evening, ambassador Sergey Andreyev said that Poland was partially responsible for Nazi Germany's invasion, because it had repeatedly blocked the formation of a coalition against Berlin in the run-up to the conflict.

Andreyev also said that Polish-Russian relations were currently at their worst since 1945, because Poland has chosen to freeze the two countries' political and cultural contacts.

"The Russian ambassador will be summoned to the foreign ministry on Monday, so that this issue is clarified to him by a foreign ministry representative" Schetyna told reporters.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Dominic Evans)