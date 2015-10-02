Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
WARSAW Two children who wanted to pry the red stars off some Soviet graves were probably behind the vandalisation of a cemetery in Poland, police said on Friday.
The 57 graves were discovered vandalised last week at a cemetery in Milejczyce in north-eastern Poland, further straining relations between Moscow and Warsaw, already fragile because of the Ukraine crisis. The Russian foreign ministry summoned the Polish envoy to protest.
"It turned out that a 10-year-old (boy) and an 9-year-old girl are most likely linked to the graves' damaging. In a conversation with a prosecutor, in a psychologist's presence, both admitted guilt," local police said in a statement.
The children wanted to take some of the red stone Soviet stars from the graves, police said. The case will now be taken over by a family court.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary)
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.