MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish ambassador on Tuesday to voice concern after firecrackers were thrown at the Russian embassy during riots by far-right youths in Warsaw.

"In connection with yesterday's rioting at the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Polish ambassador Wojciech Zajaczkowski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a one-sentence statement.

Polish police used rubber bullets to break up groups of masked far-right youths when a nationalist march through the Warsaw turned violent on Monday.

The main target of the rioters appeared to have been any symbol of left-wing, liberal views, but for some Poles the Russian embassy is a symbol of repression during decades of Soviet domination.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)