German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
MOSCOW Three people were detained in Moscow on Wednesday after throwing firecrackers at the Polish embassy, two days after a similar attack on Russia's embassy in Warsaw, an opposition group said.
Police confirmed three people had been detained after an incident outside the Polish embassy but gave no details. The opposition Other Russia group said the three had taken part in an action intended as a response to Monday's violence in Warsaw.
Russia has demanded an apology from Poland over Monday's incident, which followed a nationalist march that turned violent.
This week's events have reignited tensions between Russia and Poland, which have long had difficult relations. For some Poles, the Russian embassy is a symbol of repression during decades of Soviet domination after World War Two.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Moscow and Dagmara Leszkowicz in Warsaw; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.