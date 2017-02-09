Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
LONDON Britain said on Thursday it was concerned by the conviction of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
"We are concerned at the conviction handed down to Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny," a spokesman for Britain's Foreign Office said. "The judgement once again raises questions about the selective application of the rule of law in Russia."
"The conviction of Mr Navalny reflects a worrying trend in Russia where the space for public debate and legitimate opposition is shrinking ever further, and where political activists and civil society are facing increasing pressure," the spokesman said.
Navalny accused the Kremlin of trying to block him from running in next year's presidential election after a court on found him guilty of embezzlement. Navalny denies wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout)
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.