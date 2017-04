Vladimir Yakunin, President of Russian Railways, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2015 (SPIEF 2015) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Vladimir Yakunin, for years one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest associates, said on Tuesday he was dropping his plan to take a seat in the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Yakunin last month announced he was leaving his role as head of Russia's state-owned railways, and that he would become a senator in the upper house.

Speaking to Russian state television on Tuesday, Yakunin said he had decided not to take the senate post after all, but still hoped to serve the country by focusing on academic work and getting involved in international relations.

