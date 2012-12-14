Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeastern China
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
MOSCOW A Russian court on Friday sentenced a former policeman to 11 years in jail for his role in the 2006 killing of Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist and critic of President Vladimir Putin.
Dmitry Pavlyuchenkov was sentenced for tracking Politkovskaya's movements and giving the killer the gun used to kill her in her apartment building in central Moscow.
The case has become emblematic of attempts to silence dissent under Putin. Politkovskaya, who was 58, was killed on the president's 54th birthday.
Politkovskaya had made enemies with her reporting on corruption across Russia and human rights abuses in Chechnya, where Moscow had waged two wars against separatists since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Pavlyuchenkov had struck a plea bargain for a reduced sentence, but Politkovskaya's children have said he should be forced to reveal the names of the people who ordered the killing.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove and Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.
PARIS French presidential challenger Francois Fillon will face a full judicial inquiry into allegations he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs after the country's financial prosecutor said he was appointing a magistrate to lead a deeper probe.